There are two different "Island Green" Air Jordans releasing in November, including a white-based Air Jordan 5 and a black-based Air Jordan 13, both of which are highlighted by the sneaker's namesake color.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced the official release details but rumors are swirling that the 13s will now be available on November 6, 10 days earlier than originally expected. The kicks will carry a $190 price tag.

The "Island Green" 13s are highlighted by a textured black leather upper, accompanied by suede "Island Green" overlays in all the familiar places. The kicks also come equipped with chrome detailing on the Jumpman logos on the tongue as well as a "23" badge in place of the traditional hologram on the outer ankle. Overall, the color scheme is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany Nike SB Dunks.

Continue scrolling for the latest images of the 13s, and click here for official photos of the 5s.

