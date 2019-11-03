There are two different "Island Green" Air Jordans releasing in November, including a white-based Air Jordan 5 and a black-based Air Jordan 13, both of which are highlighted by the sneaker's namesake color.

According to sneaker source J23 App, the 13s will be the first to launch with a release date pegged for November 9. The kicks will retail for $190 as per usual.

The "Island Green" 13s are highlighted by a textured black leather upper, accompanied by suede "Island Green" overlays in all the familiar places. The kicks also come equipped with chrome detailing on the Jumpman logos on the tongue as well as a "23" badge in place of the traditional hologram on the outer ankle. Overall, the color scheme is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany Nike SB Dunks.

Continue scrolling for some additional images and click here to preview the forthcoming "Island Green" Air Jordan 5.

