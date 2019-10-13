There are two different "Island Green" Air Jordans releasing in November, including a white-based Air Jordan 5 and a black-based Air Jordan 13, both of which are highlighted by the sneaker's namesake color.

Detailed images of the 13s surfaced earlier this week, showcasing a textured black leather upper, accompanied by suede "Island Green" overlays in all the familiar places. The kicks also come equipped with chrome detailing on the Jumpman logos on the tongue as well as a "23" badge in place of the traditional hologram on the outer ankle.

Overall, the color scheme is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany Nike SB Dunks.

Sneaker Bar Detroit

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details, but it's being reported that the "Island Green" 13s will be launching on November 16 for the retail price of $190.

click here for official photos of the 5s.

