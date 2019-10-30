If you are fan of Michael Jordan and his infamous Jumpman line, then you know all about the Air Jordan 13. Jordan wore the shoe during the 1997-98 season and even won some incredibly matches in them. It's probably one of the most underappreciated models and if you know anything about sneakers, then you know just how many great colorways there are.

While there are some classic models that fans will immediately recognize, Jordan Brand has seen fit to bring out a whole new colorway this Fall. The Air Jordan 13 "Island Green" has been teased for quite some time now and so far, it's looking pretty amazing. The shoe is covered in premium black leather while light green suede makes its way throughout the back heel and the midsole. Thanks to @kickwhoshow, we now have some lovely on-foot images of the shoe which will certainly make any Jordan Brand fan excited to cop these.

If you're interested in the "Island Green" Air Jordan 13, it will be available on Saturday, November 2nd for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and if you plan on copping.