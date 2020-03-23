One of the more underappreciated Air Jordan silhouettes of all time is the 13. The sneaker was worn during Michael Jordan's final year as a member of the Chicago Bulls and has received numerous dope colorways over the years. Back in 2018, the Air Jordan 13 "Hyper Royal" was released to the world. The shoe had a white upper while blue was placed on the mudguard and back heel.

Now, Jordan Brand is set to return with yet another "Hyper Royal" colorway except this time around, it will feature a black upper. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a photoshop rendering of what this colorway will look like. Essentially, imagine the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" but in the shape of an Air Jordan 13.

Overall, it's a clean offering that will appeal to all of the OG Jordan heads out there. According to the post above, this sneaker is set to release on December 19th for $190 USD. This release date has yet to be confirmed so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to give them to you.

Also, let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.