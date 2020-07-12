During Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, he got to wear the Air Jordan 13. While this sneaker isn't exactly his most popular, there is no denying that it has received some pretty phenomenal colorways over the years. Throughout that Bulls run, the "Bred" colorway was his preferred choice and for sneakerheads, that sentiment also rings true. Over the years, we have seen a few "Bred" retros and some offerings that have tried to replicate its spirit.

The latest colorway of the Jordan 13 to be teased, does just that as it takes the red elements of the shoe and swaps them out with royal blue. This offering is appropriately called "Hyper Royal" and will reportedly be dropping on December 19th of 2020 for $190 USD. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have some in-hand images of the sneaker and so far, it is looking pretty good. As you can see, there is a black upper with blue on the back heel and mudguard. These elements come together to create a dope shoe that will certainly excited Jordan 13 fans.

Stay tuned for updates on this colorway as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.