An alternate version of the iconic "He Got Game" Air Jordan 13 will reportedly debut at retailers in 2020, featuring a reversed "Black/White-Gym Red" color blocking.

Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced but the mockup embedded below will give you a good idea of what to expect.

The original "He Got Game" 13s were worn by Michael Jordan in 1997 and gained their nickname from Spike Lee's classic 1998 film starring Denzel Washington and Ray Allen as the father and son duo, Jake and Jesus Shuttlesworth. The sneakers have been retro'd numerous times since then, most recently in 2018, but we have yet to see any alternate renditions like the rumored reverse colorway.

We may have to wait some time before photos of the reverse "He Got Game" 13s surface, but we'll be sure to update you as soon as the first look is revealed.