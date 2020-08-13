Jordan Brand has a rich history of sneakers, especially when it comes to the models that Michael Jordan actually got to play in. Some of the silhouettes Jordan wore at the tail end of his career are criminally underrated, with the Air Jordan 13 being one of those models. Over the past 20 years, Jumpman has blessed us with plenty of dope new colorways and even some classic retros. As we quickly approach 2021, it's clear that Jordan Brand has no plans to slow down in regards to the Jordan 13, as a brand new colorway was recently teased.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a photoshop rendering of this gorgeous "Gym Red" offering which can be found below. Based on this mock-up, the upper is mostly red while the toe box is white. From there, we get grey on the mudguard as well as the back heel, all while the grey bleeds into the white midsole. Overall, it's a fun colorway that may remind some people of the "Flint" model, but with red instead of blue.

This sneaker is slated for the Spring of 2021 although this is subject to change, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.