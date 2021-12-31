One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 13. This shoe was released closer to the end of Michael Jordan's tenure with the Chicago Bulls, however, it remains a quintessential part of his legacy. Now, the Jordan 13 continues to get new colorways and as we approach 2022, fans are expecting even more great offerings to make their way to the market.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now know about the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue," which can be found below via Photoshop rendering. The upper of the shoe is mostly made with white leather, all while the toe box is covered in grey. From there, blue is found on the mudguard and the back heel, which creates a nice clean contrast that creates a very familiar aesthetic. Overall, this is a shoe that many sneakerheads are going to enjoy from the jump.

As it stands, this new model is supposed to drop next year in September for a price of $200 USD. It remains to be seen whether or not this will actually happen, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.



