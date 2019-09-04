One of the all-time classic Air Jordans is expected to return in 2020 for the first time since 2010. I'm talking of course about the "Flint" Air Jordan 13.

According to Sole Collector, sources say the beloved kicks are tentatively slated to launch next year as part of a larger "Truest to the OG" collection, although it remains to be seen what other Air Jordans will be included.

The Flint 13s originally made their debut in 1998 and later returned in 2005, complete with the reflective detailing. The 2010 retro lacked the reflective accents but if the 2020 version is part of an OG-themed collection, one would assume that the sneaker's specular attributes will return.

A number of other Air Jordan classic are already scheduled to drop next year, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Chicago," Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" and Air Jordan 6 "DMP." Continue scrolling for images of the 2005 Flint 13s while we await official release details.

Air Jordan 13 Flint 2005/Flight Club

