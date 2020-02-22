One of the all-time classic Air Jordan 13s, the beloved "Flint" colorway, is reportedly scheduled to make its highly-anticipated return to retailers this Spring. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Flint 13s are pencilled in for a return on April 18 with a retail price of $190.

The Flint 13s originally made their debut in 1998 and later returned in 2005, complete with the reflective detailing. The 2010 retro lacked the reflective accents but it is being reported that the 2020 version will release in OG form. According to Sole Collector, sources say the Flint 13s will actually be releasing as part of a larger "Truest to the OG" collection, although it remains to be seen what other Air Jordans will be included.

Official images of the 2020 Flint 13s have not yet been revealed but we already have a good idea of what to expect given the past releases. Continue scrolling for images of the 2005 iteration and click here to preview the "Celtics" Air Jordan 13 rumored to drop this Summer.

2005 Air Jordan 13 Flint/Flight Club

