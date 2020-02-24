Jordan Brand knows its consumer base very well. Sneakerheads love new colorways but they also fiend retros. One of the retros fans have been begging for lately is the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" which debuted all the way back in 1998. The sneaker saw a retro back in 2005 and 2010 although the shoe didn't feature the OG details, namely, a reflective upper. After a decade of waiting, it appears as though the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" will be making its return and luckily for us, it will have all of the OG trimmings.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is slated to release on April 18th for $190 USD. This should be great news for all of the OGs out there who have been begging for these to finally make their way back on store shelves. New images from @upcycle.sneaks show us what the 2020 version will look like. As you can see, the 3M looks amazing and this will certainly be one of the best retros of the entire year. If you want some shoes for the Spring, these will be a great purchase.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker's release as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think of the sneaker, in the comments below.