Over the past few weeks, there has been a ton of news regarding Jordan Brand and its rumored lineup for 2020. Of all the shoes that have been announced, it seems like fans have been gravitating towards the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" model thanks to its status as the best Jordan 13 of all-time. The shoe was an instant classic when it was released back in 1998 and fans have been hoping for an OG re-release for a while now.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the culture's prayers have been answered as the shoe will come back with all of the same materials as the first one. There will be 3M swatches throughout the upper which will certainly be a big selling point come release day. Originally, these kicks were being slated for May 2nd of 2020 but last week, a new report came out saying these would actually come out on April 18th. Now, yet another update has been made as the shoe has been moved up a week to April 11th.

For now, it is believed the shoe will retail for $190 USD and will be among the biggest Jordan Brand releases of the year. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest.