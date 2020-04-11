Perhaps one of the most underrated Jordans of all time is the Air Jordan 13 "Flint." The shoe made its debut all the way back in 2018 and we haven't seen an OG remake of it since. Of course, there have been retros over the years although none of them possessed the 3M material that made the original so popular. In 2020, Jordan Brand is finally making everyone's wishes come true, with an OG rerelease.

Thanks to @hanzuying, we have some detailed photos of the pair that will certainly leave you feeling excited in anticipation for the shoe's release. As you can see, the white, blue, and grey materials mesh perfectly together and recreate a feel that OG sneakerheads will certainly appreciate.

For now, the shoe is expected to drop on May 30th of this year for $190 USD. It was supposed to release in April but the Coronavirus put a complete damper on things. If things continue to trend in a negative way, the shoe could see even more delays. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.