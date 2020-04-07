One of the most underrated Air Jordan silhouettes of all time is the 13. It released all the way back in 1998 and one of the OG colorways that defined the shoe is the "Flint." This model has a white base with blue overlays on the sides. These overlays had 3M material baked in which allowed for some interesting aesthetics depending on the lighting conditions. The shoe has been retroed in the past but not with all of the OG details such as the aforementioned 3M. In 2020, Jordan Brand is looking to change that as they are releasing the "Flint" 13 in all of its OG glory.

We have posted numerous teasers and release dates over the last little while although now, we have some new information courtesy of @zsneakerheadz. According to the Instagram sneaker account, the shoe will be dropping in sizes for the whole family, including adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler. They will each cost $190, $140, $80, and $60 USD, respectively. If you're a fan of this shoe, you will now be able to lace up the whole family.

These are supposed to drop on May 30th although this could be delayed depending on the Coronavirus situation. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.