This year is going to be another big one for Jordan Brand as a whole plethora of sneakers will be making their way to the market. Jumpman knows exactly what it is doing with its wide array of shoes, and in 2022, it seems like they have the perfect recipe for success. One silhouette that will get a lot of love is the Air Jordan 13, and as you can see in the images down below, the new "Del Sol" colorway is on the horizon.

This model pays homage to other "Del Sol" Nike shoes thanks to its white upper and yellow highlights. There is even some red on the tongue, which helps add even more color to the sneaker. Overall, these are a great colorway for the summer, especially if you're into the bright and sunny aesthetics.

The official release date for these is set for Saturday, March 19th at a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these brand new shoes, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

