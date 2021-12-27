Jumpman is preparing to drop a plethora of shoes within the first few weeks of 2022, and fans cannot wait to spend their Christmas money on some of these models. There have been so many teasers over the past few months, but now, we are starting to get the official images. One such shoe that recently got an official look is the Air Jordan 13 "Court Purple," which can be found down below.

As you can see, this shoe is mostly covered in black materials, all while purple nubuck appears on the mudguard and goes all the way to the back heel. When combined, these elements work quite well together, and it's made better by the 3M material on the upper which provides some cool factor. Overall, this is the type of colorway that sneakerheads love, and it will certainly be a popular offering in the New Year.

It has been revealed that this shoe will be hitting the Nike SNKRS App on Saturday, January 8th for a price of $190 USD. Let us know what you think about this offering, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the wide world of sneakers.

Image via Nike

