Jordan Brand's February 2020 lineup is already filling up, as the brand has plans to release a plethora of coveted sneakers surrounding the NBA's All Star weekend in Chicago.

For instance, iconic sneakers such as the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 High OG, "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 and "DMP" Air Jordan 6 are also slated to return in February. According to Sneaker Files, a "Chinese New Year" Air Jordan 13 is also in the works for the second month of 2020.

Early images of the 13s have not yet surfaced but it is believed that the kicks will come in the following color scheme: "Pale Ivory/Black-Digital Pink-Club Gold." Sneaker Files also notes that the CNY 13s are tentatively slated to drop on February 1, kicking off a month-long run of highly anticipated Air Jordan releases.

Stay tuned for more info, and click here to learn about the "Reverse He Got Game" Air Jordan 13 that is also on tap for next year.