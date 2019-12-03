Jordan Brand has several highly anticipated sneakers set to release in February as the NBA's All-Star festivities take place in Chicago, which will reportedly include a "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 and the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4. Additionally, Jordan Brand will be celebrating the Chinese New Year in February, and that collection will be highlighted by an all-new Air Jordan 13.

Early images of the CNY Air Jordan 13s surfaced over the weekend, showcasing a unique "Pale Ivory" upper highlighted by Chinese coin-inspired graphics debossed throughout the silhouette. Additional details include "Club Gold" nubuck overlays along with "Digital Pink" accents and a special edition logo on the tongue.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced a release date or availability, but rumors suggest the Chinese New Year Air Jordan 13s will hit retailers on February 1 for the retail price of $200. Fans of the Air Jordan 13 can also look forward to the return of the classic "Flint" colorway in 2020, as well as a reverse "He Got Game" colorway.

Stay tuned for more details.