Jordan Brand has several highly anticipated sneakers set to release in February as the NBA's All-Star festivities take place in Chicago, which will reportedly include a "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 and the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4. Additionally, Jordan Brand will be celebrating the Chinese New Year in February, and that collection will be highlighted by an all-new Air Jordan 13.

Early images of the CNY Air Jordan 13s have not yet surfaced, but it is believed that the kicks will abide by the following color code: "Pale Ivory, Black, Digital Pink and Club Gold." Stay tuned for the first look.

Fans of the Air Jordan 13 can also look forward to the return of the classic "Flint" colorway in 2020, as well as a reverse "He Got Game" colorway.

If you can't wait until the new year to add another pair of 13s to your collection, the "Island Green" iteration is rumored to drop in November. Click here for more details on that colorway.