Jordan Brand has several highly anticipated sneakers set to release in February as the NBA's All-Star festivities take place in Chicago, which will reportedly include a "Reverse Bred" Air Jordan 1 High '85 and the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4. Additionally, Jordan Brand will be celebrating the Chinese New Year in February, and that forthcoming collection will be highlighted by an all-new Air Jordan 13.

As seen in the photos provided by sneaker source @HanZuYing, the 'CNY' Air Jordan 13 comes equipped with a "Pale Ivory, Black, Digital Pink and Club Gold" color scheme, featuring Chinese coin-inspired graphics debossed throughout the upper. Although Jordan Brand has not confirmed any release details, rumors suggest the colorful 13s will be available for purchase on February 1 for the retail price of $200.

Fans of the Air Jordan 13 can also look forward to the return of the classic "Flint" colorway in 2020, as well as a reverse "He Got Game" colorway. Check out some on-foot shots of the 'CNY' 13s below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.