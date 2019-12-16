Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup will reportedly include a couple of different player exclusive-inspired retros, including a Celtics-themed "Lucky Green" colorway of the Air Jordan 13. According to sneaker sources @Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the color code is listed as "White/Black-Lucky Green," which lines up with style of Ray Allen's classic AJ13 PE.

Early images of the Celtics-themed 13s have not yet surfaced but you can get an idea of what to expect from the photoshopped image embedded below.

If the kicks are indeed a carbon copy of Ray Allen's Air Jordan 13, which released in limited quantities back in 2011, fans can expect a white leather construction with green suede overlays and black detailing on the sole. Though Jordan Brand has not yet made any official announcements, it is believed that the kicks will be available on July 4 - right around the time that an Air Jordan 12 "Gary Payton" PE is rumored to launch.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images