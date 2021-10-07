One of the most underrated Jumpman sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 13. It is a shoe that MJ wore during the late 90s and since that time, the silhouette has received countless colorways that are all unique in their own right. Over the past couple of years specifically, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of new Jordan 13 offerings to the market, and sneakerheads have been appreciative of the effort. This is a shoe that tends to get people excited, so it only makes sense that Jordan Brand would please the people accordingly.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we have been getting a look at all of the Air Jordan models that are set to drop next summer in 2022. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue," which can be found below. This photoshop rendering was made in partnership with SneakerFiles, and as you can see, there is a black base with a nice blue overlay. The shoe falls in line with the last few Jordan 13 color blockings we have seen, and there is no doubt that these will be a fan-favorite, moving forward.

A release date has not been revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.