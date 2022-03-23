One of the most underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 13. This is a sneaker that was released in the late 90s, and it was one of the last silhouettes that Michael Jordan got to wear with the Chicago Bulls. Over the years, it has received a plethora of new colorways, and it's clear that things are only going to get better for this shoe, as time goes on.

The latest colorway to be revealed is called "Brave Blue," and it can be found below. The base of the shoe is black, however, the side panels are all a nice deep shade of blue that is somewhere between royal and navy. Blue has always been a great color on the Jordan 13, and this latest offering is truly no exception.

If you are planning on copping this shoe, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, April 30th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

