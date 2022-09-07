Heading into next year, Jordan Brand is looking to make a splash with some massive releases. Every single year, Jordan Brand can be trusted to bring the heat, and that is definitely going to be the case again in 2023. Over the last two weeks, we have seen numerous teasers for what is going to drop next Summer, and now, we have yet another teaser that comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz on Instagram.

As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, the sneaker in question is the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint." This is a model that comes with the iconic "Flint" color blocking, although the blue is replaced with black. From there, the mudguard and back heel is grey, which leads to a very nice contrast with the white toe box and tongue. It is a clean colorway and while the colors are basic, they go together perfectly.

At the time of this post, the shoe does not yet have an official release date, however, it is expected to drop as part of Jumpman's Summer 2023 collection. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world, and as always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.



