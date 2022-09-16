One of the best shoes from the 90s was the Air Jordan 13. It is definitely one of the more underrated models, and fans of this sneaker have always been eager to get new colorways. Jordan Brand has actually been quite generous with all of the new offerings as of late, and when it comes to 2023, it seems like Jumpman has some interesting new models up its sleeve.

Among these models is the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" which has been shown off by the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. As you can see in the image down below, this model has the same color blocking as the original Flint model, although the big change is that the blue is replaced by black. There is some grey on the mudguard and the back heel which will immediately remind you of the OG Flint. Overall, it is a solid colorway that fans will definitely enjoy.

For now, it is being reported that this shoe will drop on April 22nd for a price of $200 USD. This date has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.



