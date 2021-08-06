These past couple of years have been filled with some interesting new colorways of the Air Jordan 12, which has been an underrated model in the Jumpman library. These colorways have all be unique in their own right, and now, Jumpman is bringing the Jordan 12 into the Utility space with this "Grind" offering which can be found below.

The Utility aesthetic is meant to make the shoe a lot tougher in treacherous conditions such as the rain. With this colorway, we have some reinforced black leather that will stay strong regardless of where you are in the world. The flashy and glittery blue midsole/outsole is also a highlight of this sneaker as it gives the shoe a more outlandish look. Overall, it is a more lowkey offering but it makes sense considering these are meant to get dirty.

If you are in the market for some new shoes that will help you battle the rain or the snow, then you can cop these as of August 28th for $190 USD. These will be dropping in sizes for the whole family, so if you want to keep your kids laced, these will prove to be a solid option. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

