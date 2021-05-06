Utility branded sneakers have always been highly sought after due to the fact that they mostly help out sneakerheads who are looking for something that will hold up in adverse weather conditions. For instance, no one wants to wear their regular Jordans when it is raining outside as there is always a slim chance that something bad could happen to them. However, Utility shoes typically have some sort of material that makes them hold up better in a storm, which makes them such a great choice.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the next Jumpman Utility shoe to be placed on the market will be the Air Jordan 12. In the images below, you can see that the shoe mostly has a black leather upper, all while orange is peaking throughout. From there, the midsole is blue with some white speckles inside of it, which is definitely a unique touch. Overall, these definitely fit the Utility billing and we can't wait to see these in action once they release this summer.

The drop date has reportedly been set for August 28th although this is subject to change. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section below.