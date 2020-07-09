Over the last few years, Jordan Brand has released a whole slew of Air Jordan 12 colorways that continue to draw the attention of sneakerheads. While the Jordan 12 might not be the most popular Jumpman silhouette, it is certainly one of the most iconic thanks to the infamous "Flu Game" offering. Jumpman has tried to recreate the success of the "Flu Game" model by replacing the red coloring with some other shades. For instance, the "Game Royal" model took the red out and replaced it with blue. Now, Jordan Brand is doing the same thing with the "University Gold" model as the red is swapped with yellow.

This colorway has received quite a bit of hype over the last little while and originally, it was going to drop on Saturday, July 18th. Now, the shoe will actually be coming out on Friday, July 24th through the SNKRS app, as well as Jordan Brand retailers. Numerous release dates have been delayed this year so this latest news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we continue to bring you the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

