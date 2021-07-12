Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.

The latest colorway that fans have been waiting for is the "Twist" model which can be seen in the official images below. This model is mostly going to be comprised of a white leather upper, all while red highlights can be found above the midsole and near the laces. These elements are coming together to create a nice and clean color scheme that is sure to get fans extremely excited about their summer wardrobes.

As for the actual release date, these will be coming out on Saturday, July 24th for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike