Jordan Brand recently revealed their lineup for the Fall of 2020, and so far, fans are extremely excited to cop as many pairs as they can. There are some dope Air Jordan 1s on the horizon, although plenty of other models are about to be shown some love. Of course, the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 13, and even the Air Jordan 12 are all part of this equation. The upcoming Air Jordan 12 colorways are of particular interest, with the "Stone Blue" offering getting quite a bit of attention.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have what appears to be an official look at the model. As you can see, the shoe mostly has an indigo leather upper, while white is placed on the midsole and leather overlay found on the side. It's perhaps one of the cleanest Air Jordan 12 offerings we have seen in a long time, and it's looking like these should be a must-cop for the late summer, especially if you need something unique for the collection.

You can expect these to drop on August 22nd for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this model and whether or not you plan on copping.