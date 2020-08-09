We have covered a lot of shows on HotNewHipHop although none of them seem to get the same attention as the upcoming Air Jordan 12 "Stone Blue." We can't quite put our finger on as to why that is, although it's clear that is a gorgeous colorway that will sell quite well upon its release. Quite simply, how can it not? It features an Indigo upper while white is placed on the toe box and midsole. These colors come together to form a gorgeous offering that Jordan 12 fans should be tripping over themselves for.

While the shoe has mostly been shown off in the form of teasers, Nike has finally dropped the official images, which can be found below. These photos make the shoe look even better and quite honestly, it could very well be the best Jumpman sneaker of 2020. The Jordan 12 has gotten quite a bit of love as of late but these certainly take the cake.

If you have plans on copping this shoe, you will be able to do so as of August 22nd for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not these are a must-have.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike