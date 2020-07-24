Over the course of the last few months, perhaps the most popular upcoming sneaker on this website has been the Air Jordan 12 "Stone Blue." There is a pretty good reason for this. Of course, the Air Jordan 12 continues to be immensely popular, especially in light of its appearance in "The Last Dance." Not to mention, the "Stone Blue" colorway is incredibly clean and features a unique aesthetic that has fans yearning to spend their hard-earned money.

The shoe features an obsidian upper on top of a white base which creates a colorway that has truly yet to be seen from the Jordan 12. Thanks to new details from Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, it has been revealed that the obsidian part of the shoe will actually be malleable in terms of its shading. Yes, that's right, the blue will actually fade depending on how much you wear and abuse the sneaker. Jordan Brand is essentially making a sneaker that is supposed to be unique to each individual consumer.

This is exciting news and will certainly lead to some unique concepts within the sneaker community. As for the release date, these are slated to drop on August 22nd for $190 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping.