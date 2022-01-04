Over the last few weeks or so, a plethora of Jumpman teasers have been making their way to the internet. It feels like 2022 is going to be a special year for the brand, and based on the teasers, it has become apparent that Jordan Brand wants to take full advantage of the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan 12. We have seen a few colorways make their way to Instagram thus far, and according to @zsneakerheadz, another one is on the horizon, albeit a bit later in the year.

This Air Jordan 12 is being called "Stealth" and you can find it in the Photoshop rendering down below. The midsole and leather strip on the mudguard are white, all while the rest of the upper is covered in silver leather. These tones come together to create an incredibly clean colorway that fans are most certainly going to enjoy. After all, this colorway is pretty unique for the Jordan 12.

For now, it is being reported that this shoe will drop in the Fall of 2022 for a price of $200 USD. A concrete release date has yet to be determined, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.



