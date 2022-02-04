One of the more popular Jumpman models from the past couple of years is none other than the Air Jordan 12. This is a model that was worn throughout 1997, and over time, this shoe has received a ton of new offerings and even some nice retros. In 2022, fan can expect some new Jordan 12 colorways to hit the market, including this "Stealth" model which can be found, down below.

As you can see from the photoshop rendering that comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, this sneaker has a silver leather upper, all while the bottom portions of the shoe are white. These two elements come together nicely to create a colorway that will certainly appeal to those who want something neutral yet flashy in their sneaker collections. Overall, if you like the Air Jordan 12 and you want something unique, these are probably going to be the way to go.

Based on the Instagram post below, this shoe is set to be released on July 30th of this year for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.



