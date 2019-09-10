The Air Jordan 12 will be releasing in a number of all-new colorways in the coming weeks, including the highly anticipated "Game Royal" colorway, as well as the "Reverse Taxi" joint.

Additionally, Jordan Brand has plans for an eye-catching, girls-exclusive Sunburst Air Jordan 12.

Air Jordan 12 Sunrise/US11

The newly unveiled colorway consists of an orange to red gradient, spanning from the toe to the heel of the Air Jordan 12 silhouette. The kicks come equipped with a white midsole/outsole combo, white branding down the tongue and heel, and silver mudguards.

Official images of the Sunburst (aka Sunrise aka Hot Punch) Air Jordan 12 have not yet surfaced but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the images that have already leaked. The sneakers are expected to launch on October 4 for the retail price of $140.

Check out some additional photos below while we await the official release details.

Air Jordan 12 Sunrise/US11

Air Jordan 12 Sunrise/US11

Air Jordan 12 Sunrise/US11

Air Jordan 12 Sunrise/US11