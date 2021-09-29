Heading into the 1996-1997 NBA season, Michael Jordan was coming off the most historic season in basketball history, leading the Bulls to a 72-10 regular season record and their fourth championship in six years. Jordan was also coming off arguably his most historic season in terms of sneakers.

Rocking the mythical Jordan 11s (Concords, Breds, Space Jams) for the majority of the '95-'96 season, Jordan entered his second-to-last season in Chicago getting ready to retire the 11s and move onto the 12s. And in leading the Bulls to their fifth championship, MJ also gave yet another Air Jordan model his stamp of approval and added signature moments to go along with signature sneakers.

More than 20 years later, the Air Jordan 12 is still in style and with its upcoming "Royalty" colorway, the Air Jordan 12 is still evolving.

According to HighSnobiety, the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty" is set to drop October 9 via Nike's SNKRS app and will retail for $190.

The "Royalty" colorwary, which strikes a stunning resemblance to the classic Jordan 12 "Taxi" colorway, features an all-white, tumbled leather upper with black, pebbled-leather mudguards. Black laces, interior lining, heel tabs sit atop a black, rubber outsole while metallic gold eyestays, instep plates and branding on both the tongue and heel accent the rest of the sneaker.

Looking exactly like someone took a Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" and gave it all of the modern flare, the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty" is sure to turn heads and is sleek enough for any outfit but is still a hoop shoe for whatever brave soul wants to get them on the court.

Check out the "Royalty" 12s below and let us know if you'll be copping when they drop in a couple weeks.

