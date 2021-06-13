Fans of the Air Jordan 12 have been living the good life over the past couple of years as the shoe has finally been receiving the love it deserves. Jumpman has come through with a plethora of brand new colorways and they have all been unique in their own right. In 2021, the Air Jordan 12 is supposed to be in for another strong year and there are already some cool offerings being teased for the Fall season. Among them is the "Royalty" model which will immediately remind you of the infamous "Taxi" colorway.

In the images below courtesy of SneakerBarDetroit, you can see that the upper is mostly comprised of white leather, all while the sides have a black strip of leather that goes from the middle of the shoe to the toe box. It's that classic Air Jordan 12 look, with some gold highlights added throughout in order to give the shoe that "Royalty" glow. Overall, this is a shoe that will excite some of the OG Jordan 12 fans out there, and it's just four months away.

The rumored release date has been set for October 9th although there is a possibility it could be moved up for even delayed. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.