The Air Jordan 12 will reportedly return to retailers this fall in a "Reverse Taxi" colorway, featuring a "Black/White-Taxi-Black" color scheme.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks will look just like the photoshop rendering shown in the IG post embedded below.

Given the "Reverse Taxi" moniker, one would assume that the 12s will flip the colors used on the beloved "Taxi" Air Jordan 12, making for a sneaker that looks very similar to the "Playoffs" colorway.

However, the early rendering seems to suggest the kicks will come equipped with a black nubuck or suede, rather than the leather construction of the "Taxi" and "Playoff" 12s. Similar to the original Taxi colorway, it is believed the upcoming 12s will feature metallic gold detailing on the eyelets.

Rumors suggest the Air Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi" will be hitting retailers on November 9 with a $190 price tag. Stay tuned for official release details and more detailed images.