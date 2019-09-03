When you venture throughout all of the shoes in the Air Jordan library, the Jordan 12 stands out as being one of the most lowkey but also one of the most unique. It's responsible for two iconic colorways in the "Flu Game" and "Taxi" models. As we progress throughout 2019, Jordan Brand has paid special attention to the Jordan 12 and has given sneakerheads some new colorways to get excited about. One of the shoes that have had Jordan fans excited recently is the Air Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi" which has been teased quite a bit over the last few weeks.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we have a fresh look at what the Air Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi" will look like and so far, it's looking incredibly clean. As you can see, black suede adorns the upper, while white is placed on the midsole. Gold and red highlights can be found interspersed throughout the upper which accentuates the subtle details.

If you were hoping to get your hands on these, they are rumored to be released on Saturday, November 9th for $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you as the release date approaches.