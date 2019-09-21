While the Air Jordan 12 is best known for giving birth to the "Flu Game" colorway, there is no denying just how important the "Taxi" version is to the culture. The "Taxi" colorway was known for its white leather upper and black overlays which created an incredibly clean and fashionable shoe. Over the years, the "Taxi" model has seen a couple of re-releases and now, it seems as though Jordan Brand is looking to give it a fresh update, this time opting for a "reverse" offering.

The Air Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi" uses all the same colors as the original "Taxi" model except now, the color scheme has completely changed. As you can see from the in-hand images below, courtesy of @solebyjc, the shoe's upper is all black and is made of both suede and leather. From there, white appears on the midsole while gold and red accents can be seen throughout.

It's a shoe that will certainly appeal to all of the OG sneakerheads out there. If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 12 and have been looking for a nice clean option, this is certainly a great place to start. As of right now, the release date is set for Saturday, November 9th with a price of $190 USD.