If you're a sneakerhead, then you probably know all about the Air Jordan 12 "Taxi." It's one of the most recognizable colorways of that particular silhouette and every time it is rereleased, sneakerheads lose their minds and flock to the shoe. This colorway is known for having a white leather upper while black overlays make their way to the toe box and the midsole. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to make an updated version of this shoe which is being dubbed "Reverse Taxi" and switches up some of the elements of the colorway.

So far we haven't seen any real-life photos of the shoe but that's all changed thanks to sneaker Instagram account @zsneakerheadz who recently posted an in-hand photo of the shoe. As you can see from the image, the entire sneaker is black, except for the midsole which is white. Meanwhile, there are gold eyelets on the side and a red Jumpman logo on the tongue. It's a pretty clean look deviates from the original while also staying true to its aesthetic.

For now, it is believed that these will be dropping November 9th for $190 USD although there is no official word yet from Jordan Brand, so stay tuned for any updates.