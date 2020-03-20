If you're a fan of Michael Jordan, then you know all about the infamous "Flu Game" back in 1997. Despite suffering from an illness, Michael Jordan played an incredible match in the playoffs that will forever live in infamy. His shoes from that game were a pair of black and red Air Jordan 12s. These immediately received the "Flu Game" moniker and for over 20 years, OG Jordan fans have been trying to get a pair. Back in 2016, there were retros of the "Flu Game" colorway but there is still an appetite for more.

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that the "Flu Game" model would be making a comeback except this time around it would come in the form of a reverse offering. This means the red and black parts are being swapped out for each other. So far, we only have photoshop mockups of the shoe but thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now know the rumored release date.

If you're looking to cop these, expect a release date of December 26th, 2020. The price has been set at $190 USD which is pretty standard for the Air Jordan 12.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.