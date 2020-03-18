By now, every single basketball fan on the planet knows about the magic surrounding Michael Jordan's epic playoff performance from 1997 when he propelled his Bulls to a huge victory while suffering from the flu. His shoes during that game were the Air Jordan 12's in a black and red colorway. Since that game, the shoe has been known as the "Flu Game" and was most recently the subject of a retro back in 2016.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @soledebrief, it appears as though a "Reverse Flu Game" colorway will be coming out soon. In the photoshop rendering below, you can see that this model has a red base while the leather hits on the side are black. As the name suggests, this is a complete flip of the original "Flu Game" colorway.

A release date has not yet been attached to these so stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you. Some in-hand images will be surfacing in the near future so be on the lookout for those as well.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not they are respectful to the legacy of the original colorway.