If you're a fan of Michael Jordan, then you probably know all about the infamous Flu Game. This match was played all the way back in 1997 when Jordan and the Bulls were trying to beat the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals. Now, everyone knows that Jordan had eaten some bad pizza and that it made him sick before Game 5. Despite this, Jordan went out and had a phenomenal game as he led his team to a 3-2 series lead. At the time, Jordan was wearing a black and red pair of Air Jordan 12s that eventually became known as the "Flu Games."

While the shoe has received a few retros over the years, now it is getting an interesting update in the form of a "Reverse Flu Game" colorway. Thanks to the post below from @zsneakerheadz, we now have a first look at the shoe which features a red upper and black leather sides. This is one of those color schemes that will truly pop on your feet and as a sneakerhead, sometimes that's all you really need.

For now, it is being reported that the shoe will drop on December 26th for $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you.