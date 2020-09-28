When Michael Jordan went out and won his fifth NBA title back in 1997, he was wearing the Air Jordan 12. Specifically, he was wearing a black and red pair that would eventually be nicknamed the "Flu Game" colorway thanks to the fact that he wore them while playing the game of his life while battling a stomach bug. Over the years, we have seen this pair get a few retro releases here and there, and now, the "Flu Game" model is being hit with a gorgeous reverse model.

Unlike the OG, this shoe is actually covered in suede. Where the black leather would be, we now get red, while the red part is now black, hence the reverse nomenclature. This is a shoe that immediately pops and as a result, fans have been waiting on these ever since the initial images were leaked on social media a few months back. If you're a Bulls fan, these could be a great addition to your collection.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop for $190 USD on December 26th of this year. The drop date is subject to change so keep it locked to HNHH for any potential changes.

Image via Nike

