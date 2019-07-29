From August 31st to September 15th, some of the best basketball players from around the globe will be competing at the FIBA Basketball World Cup to see which country is the best at the sport. Of course, the United States is heavily favored in the tournament although that doesn't mean that there are some other great teams competing as well.

As you would expect, Jordan Brand is making sure there presence is felt at the event and have created some shoes to mark the occasion. The tournament will go down in China and Jumpman is coming with an Air Jordan 12 that features Chinese lettering on the back. Overall, the shoe has a white leather upper with red and gold accents throughout. It's a pretty clean shoe that will get sneakerheads excited about the Global tournament.

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will actually be coming out next month, a week before the tournament officially begins. The release date is set on August 24th with a retail price of $190 USD.

Image via US_11

Image via US_11

Image via US_11