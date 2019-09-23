Jordan Brand is coming on strong with the Air Jordan 12 releases in the final quarter of 2019, starting with the "Game Royal" colorway that launched on Saturday, September 21.

The coming weeks and months will also include the highly anticipated "Reverse Taxi" colorway, another Michigan Wolverines inspired joint, and a girls-exclusive "Hot Punch" rendition. On top of all that, this super clean white & grey Air Jordan 12 is reportedly slated to launch this holiday season.

Air Jordan 12 Dark Grey/DJ Folk

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the white & grey 12s will be making their debut on December 21 for the retail price of $190. Jordan Brand has not yet announced any official release details or images, but the early images suggest the kicks will come equipped with a white tumbled leather upper, along with dark grey overlays, subtle hits of red and metallic silver detailing.

Stay tuned for more info, and click here to preview Gary Payton's AJ12 PE that is rumored to drop in 2020.