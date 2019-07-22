Another Air Jordan 12 GS on tap for July 31.
Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 12 GS in the works, featuring a Wolf Grey & Racer Pink color scheme.
According to sneaker source J23 App, the grey & pink 12s will be available in grade school, pre school and toddler sizing starting July 31. The GS sizes will retail for $140, while the pre school and toddler renditions are priced at $80 and $60, respectively.
As seen in the official photos that surfaced on Monday, the kicks come equipped with a smooth, wolf grey leather accompanied by racer pink appearing on the AJ12 overlays, insoles and branding down the heel. A crisp, white midsole/outsole combination rounds out the look.
Continue scrolling for the official photos, and lookout for the "Racer Pink" Air Jordan 12s to launch next Wednesday, July 31.