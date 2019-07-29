"Racer Pink" AJ12s officially slated to launch on July 31.
Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 12 GS is set to debut later this week, featuring a Wolf Grey & Racer Pink color scheme.
According to sneaker source J23 App, the grey & pink 12s will be available in grade school, pre school and toddler sizing starting July 31. The GS sizes will retail for $140, while the pre school and toddler renditions are priced at $80 and $60, respectively.
Air Jordan 12 Racer Pink/Nike
As seen in the official photos that have surfaced ahead of the release, the kicks come equipped with a smooth, wolf grey leather accompanied by racer pink appearing on the AJ12 overlays, insoles and branding down the heel. A crisp, white midsole/outsole combination rounds out the look.
Continue scrolling for some more official photos, and lookout for the "Racer Pink" Air Jordan 12s to launch this Wednesday.